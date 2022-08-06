Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Back-to-school events happening in Lawton Sunday

Friendship Baptist is hosting a school supply giveaway Sunday for the Lawton View community.
Friendship Baptist is hosting a school supply giveaway Sunday for the Lawton View community.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School supply giveaways are happening in Lawton this weekend.

Friendship Baptist is hosting one Sunday for the Lawton View community.

There will be free backpacks filled with school supplies. It’s happening from 1-3 p.m. at 1421 southwest New York Ave.

For more information, call 580-581-7250.

Another back-to-school event is happening in Lawton Sunday.

It’s from 2-6 p.m. at 1930 NW Ferris Ave. Suite #3.

There will be $5 haircuts with backpacks being given away, food and a bounce house for kids to play in.

You’ll also have a chance to win a raffle with prizes and gift cards at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas...
Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border
According to reports from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, Kevin Warren Buttler was...
OSBI arrests former Comanche County Detention officer on rape charges
Amber Alert has been cancelled, both Chasity and Carson have been found.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; kids found safe, suspect in custody
According to reports from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, a Marlow man has been...
Marlow man faces child pornography charges
Hope Academy of Stephens County is now open for enrollment
Hope Academy of Stephens County is now open for enrollment

Latest News

It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters.
One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night
First Alert Forecast 8am
7News First Alert Weather: Eyeing cold front arrival early next week for return of precipitation to the Southern Plains
At the Lake with Lexie: Tom-Steed Reservoir at Great Plains State Park
At the Lake with Lexie: Tom-Steed Reservoir at Great Plains State Park
Cameron University hosted the final day for the ‘We-R-Preneurs’ life skills and STEM camp...
‘We-R-Preneurs’ Camp at CU teaches students important life skills