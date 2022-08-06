Back-to-school events happening in Lawton Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School supply giveaways are happening in Lawton this weekend.

Friendship Baptist is hosting one Sunday for the Lawton View community.

There will be free backpacks filled with school supplies. It’s happening from 1-3 p.m. at 1421 southwest New York Ave.

For more information, call 580-581-7250.

Another back-to-school event is happening in Lawton Sunday.

It’s from 2-6 p.m. at 1930 NW Ferris Ave. Suite #3.

There will be $5 haircuts with backpacks being given away, food and a bounce house for kids to play in.

You’ll also have a chance to win a raffle with prizes and gift cards at 5:30 p.m.

