One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night

It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Cotton County injured one person Friday night.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man driving southbound on Highway 65 failed to yield from a stop sign and struck another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 53.

The man went to a hospital but was not admitted. A baby in his vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken by Survival Flight Air to a hospital in Oklahoma City in fair condition.

