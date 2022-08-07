Expert Connections
Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Nine people are in the hospital after an explosion at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls.

According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant.

He said it was next to a burner, which caused an ignition leading to an explosion.

Eights victims went to the hospital in an ambulance and one was taken by Air Evac.

Officials say the affected portion of the plant has been evacuated while the Wichita Falls Fire Department monitors the situation.

This is a developing story. We’ll update you as we learn more.

