First Alert Forecast: | 8/7PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The long-term forecast will consist of cooler temperatures and scattered rain chances through midweek followed by a gradual warmup into the weekend. Widely scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible for the remainder of the night.

A cold front is still on track to move south tonight/ tomorrow. It’s currently located in northern Kansas but is expected to dive south throughout the day tomorrow. It’s looking to approach the Oklahoma/ Kansas border by daybreak tomorrow.

Models are now coming together a bit more than earlier with agreement of the front being halfway into the Sooner State by sunset tomorrow night. The boundary will linger and scattered showers and thunderstorms will pick up starting tomorrow midday and lasting through Wednesday night. We’re not looking at a washout by any means but it’s a good idea to keep the rain gear on standby during these days.

Temperatures as many are walking out the door Monday morning are looking to fall into the mid to upper 70s, with isolated low 80s. By the afternoon, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures for most locations to rise into the upper 90s with a few low 100s. South to southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

With the cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures will be a tad cooler (but actually this will keep daytime highs rather seasonable for early August standards). Along with the rain chances and cloud cover, Tuesday will also see high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Unfortunately as the week progresses, the ridge of high pressure will reassert itself across the central & southern Plains allowing for hot and dry conditions to return by the end of the week. Temperatures by Friday will jump back into the triple digits for all locations with light southeast winds and mostly sunny skies.

Have a great week! -LW

