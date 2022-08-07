First Alert Forecast: Another Hot & Muggy Day | 8/7AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One more day of air temperatures & feels like temperatures around or slightly above 100 degrees. This is all thanks to a ridge of high pressure currently set up out west. It will weaken some allowing for cooler temperatures, more cloud cover and scattered rain chances which I’ll get to later on. Temperatures this morning for all will stay in the mid to upper 70s with clear skies and light southeast winds. By late morning temperatures will rise into the low 90s. High temperatures during today will be rather seasonable in the upper 90 to low 100s. With dewpoints in the mid 60s, expect feels-like temperatures to be a few degrees above the air temperatures for many locations. South to southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. While the day will start of with plenty of sunshine, cloud cover will gradually increase as the day goes on.

A cold front is still on track to move in to northern Oklahoma late tonight/ early tomorrow. Models vary slightly when it comes to the placement of the front but either way, rain chances will increase during the day Monday and continue Tuesday, Wednesday and part of Thursday. We’re not looking at a washout by any means but it’s a good idea to keep the rain gear on standby during these days. Look for high temperatures tomorrow to rise into the upper 90s to low 100s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph with mostly cloudy skies.

The rain along with the cloud cover will keep temperatures slightly cooler than what we have been at. But actually, this will be closer to normal for early August standards. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 90s to low 100s with light south winds. Keep the rain gear on standby as showers/thunderstorms will be possible for about 30 percent of the area.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday: scattered rain chances, highs in the upper 90s to low 100s and light north winds. Unfortunately as the week progresses, the ridge of high pressure will reassert itself across the central & southern Plains allowing for hot and dry conditions to return by the end of the week. Temperatures by Friday will jump back into the triple digits for all locations with light southeast winds and mostly sunny skies.

Have a great Sunday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.