Marlow First Life Center hosting school supply giveaway Monday

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A back-to-school event is happening Monday for students in Marlow.

Marlow First Life Center is hosting “School Daze” from 6:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 213 N. Broadway.

They’ll be giving away free school supplies, shoes and backpacks for students in pre-k thru eighth grades.

Children must have a parent or guardian present to participate.

