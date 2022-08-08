7News First Alert Weather: Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms over next several days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Clouds are building in this morning, eventually becoming mostly cloudy later this morning. Near-overcast skies will last through the afternoon and evening hours with increasing rain chances. This is due to a southward-moving cold front currently positioned across Kansas and Northern Oklahoma. A few rain showers will pop-up as early as this morning, with isolated showers and storms later today. While most will stay dry, coverage for rain today will be equally possible across all of Texoma. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low 100s with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Tonight we will continue to see isolated showers with overnight lows in the mid 70s and winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Some models are hinting at the front making it’s way through Southwest Oklahoma tomorrow morning, even possibly as far south as the Red River. This will keep rain chances alive on Tuesday with isolated-to-scattered showers and storms. A few thunderstorms will be present as well, so a few downpours can’t be ruled out, but don’t expect a washout. Mostly cloudy skies will be in place through most of the day, though there will be instances where the clouds will part and the sun will be allowed to shine through. Similar rain and cloud conditions will be in place on Wednesday. Temperatures will cool down over the next couple of days to become more seasonal in the mid/upper 90s by midweek.

Rain chances and cloud coverage will clear out by Thursday as the high pressure ridge build back in heading into the second half of this week. This will return dry conditions across Texoma by the time we reach this upcoming weekend with high temperatures returning back into the triple digits.

