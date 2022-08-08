Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Alex Jones’ texts turned over to Jan. 6 panel, source says

The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by...
The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by Alex Jones, according to a source familiar with the matter.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Jan. 6 House select committee now has about two years’ worth of text messages sent and received by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The messages were handed over by Mark Bankston, the attorney representing two Sandy Hook parents who won nearly $50 million in a civil trial against Jones last week.

During the trial, Bankston revealed one of Jones’ lawyers had accidentally sent him the two years of text messages.

Sandy Hook parents confront Alex Jones. (Source: CNN,POOL, NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

Bankston said during the trial that the Jan. 6 committee and other investigators had expressed interest in the material.

Jones was on restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, riling up protesters, though he did not enter the building itself.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the affected portion of the plant has been evacuated while the Wichita Falls Fire...
Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital
It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters.
One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night
Firefighters were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m.
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Clouds build in tomorrow afternoon ahead of cold front on Monday
Oklahoma University Assistant Football Coach Cale Gundy announced he would step down Sunday,...
Longtime OU Coach Cale Gundy steps down

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
FILE PHOTO - One year after ending the war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden and top national...
One year after ending War in Afghanistan, US spy agencies pivot toward China
Widely scattered showers and storms will persist Tuesday along with near-normal daytime highs
First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers & Storms for Tuesday | 8/8PM
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death