First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers & Storms for Tuesday | 8/8PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)- Scattered strong to isolated severe storms remain possible through this evening. These storms are being fueled by the sun so storms will decrease in intensity by mid-evening. Until then some could expect damaging wind gusts up to 60mph and downpours which will likely lead to minor flooding. Temperatures walking out the door tomorrow morning will remain in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies and light southeast to south winds.

Widely scattered showers and storms will persist Tuesday along with near-normal daytime highs. Many tomorrow afternoon will see highs in the upper 90s to low 100s and partly cloudy skies. Light south to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. For the most part, rainfall should remain light although one or two localized heavy downpour are not out of the question. Additionally, some stronger storms could produce gusty winds.

For Wednesday, partly cloudy skies with showers and storm chances all day long. Similar to the past couple of days, not everyone will see rain. Highs will fall into the mid to upper 90s with northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Coverage for precipitation looks to be about 30 percent of the viewing area. Morning temperatures over the next couple of mornings will be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

By Thursday, the strong ridge of high pressure out west will shift east, pushing most of the rain chances out and allowing for hot temperatures through the weekend. We’re talking daytime highs ranging from 101-105° with mostly sunny skies and south winds.

Have a good Tuesday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.