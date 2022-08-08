Expert Connections
Interview: Rush Springs Watermelon Queen Previews Upcoming Festival

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - Rush Springs has been known for its annual Watermelon Festival since 1948, and for a good reason.

7News spoke with Taylor Abbott, the current Rush Springs Watermelon Queen, about this week’s festival festivities, her time as Watermelon Queen, how she acquired the role, and her favorite part of the festival.

The Rush Springs Watermelon Festival will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th.

Festivities this year include a 5k/10k run, seed spitting, live music, a prize melon auction, and free watermelon slices.

Free slices will be offered at 4 p.m. and $1.00 before that time.

The 5k and 10k runs help support the Rush Springs Track and Cross Country Program and provide funds to maintain track upkeep. Registration ends at midnight on August 11th. If you’d like to participate, you can register here.

For more information on the watermelon festival, you can click here.

Fun fact: there will be over 40 to 50 thousand pounds of watermelon offered for free at the festival!

