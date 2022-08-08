Expert Connections
Last chance to request absentee ballot for upcoming elections

"Vote here" sign outside of the polls.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming Primary Run-offs and Special Elections is Monday, August 8.

All requests must be submitted on Monday by 5 p.m. to the local County Election Board.

Residents may also request an absentee ballot online, by clicking here.

Early voting for the upcoming elections will be held August 18 and 19, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, August 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Election Day will be held Tuesday, August 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

For more information on upcoming elections, click here.

