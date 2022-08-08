Longtime OU Coach Cale Gundy steps down

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - University of Oklahoma Assistant Football Coach Cale Gundy announced he would step down Sunday, after using inappropriate language during a film session.

Gundy, the longest-tenured assistant coach in the Big 12 Conference, has been a coach at OU since 1999 and was the team’s quarterback from 1990 to 1993.

His resignation comes after he inadvertently read offensive language, off a player’s iPad out loud during a practice session. Gundy announced the resignation on Twitter Sunday, along with a brief explanation of the situation. The full tweet can be found below.

OU Head Coach Brent Venables sadly accepted Gundy’s resignation on Sunday, releasing the statement below.

Statement from OU Head Coach Brent Venables on the resignation of Coach Cale Gundy. (KSWO)

