Longtime OU Coach Cale Gundy steps down
NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - University of Oklahoma Assistant Football Coach Cale Gundy announced he would step down Sunday, after using inappropriate language during a film session.
Gundy, the longest-tenured assistant coach in the Big 12 Conference, has been a coach at OU since 1999 and was the team’s quarterback from 1990 to 1993.
His resignation comes after he inadvertently read offensive language, off a player’s iPad out loud during a practice session. Gundy announced the resignation on Twitter Sunday, along with a brief explanation of the situation. The full tweet can be found below.
Sooner Nation, thank you. pic.twitter.com/BYBOjObGna— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) August 8, 2022
OU Head Coach Brent Venables sadly accepted Gundy’s resignation on Sunday, releasing the statement below.
