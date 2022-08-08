LPD Officer Academy now underway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s Officer Academy began its training Monday.

The 21 week course is designed to train new police officers for the Lawton community.

Cadets will work alongside police officers to train in everything from defense tactics, crime scene investigations, to ethics.

Lieutenant Charles Whittington, with the Lawton Police Training Division, said the training is strict and focused, because these cadets will be out on the streets after the academy.

“These are going to be your back-ups, your responders that go into your home when you’ve had something happen. When you call the police these are going to be the individuals that show up and we want those individuals to be the best,” said Whittington.

Before joining the academy, cadets had to undergo an intense interview process, passing a variety of tests such a polygraph, physical agility course, psychological exam, and background investigation.

