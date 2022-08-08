OK Lawmakers call for new hearing in death row inmate case

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 60 Oklahoma Lawmakers are calling for a new hearing to present evidence in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip.

Glossip has been on death row for 25 years.

He and another man, Justin Sneed, were convicted of killing Glossip’s boss in 1997.

Sneed confessed to the murder, but said that Glossip hired him to kill the man.

Because of that testimony, Sneed was given a life sentence, while Glossip was sentenced to death.

But lawmakers are requesting a new evidentiary hearing, after a recent investigation found that evidence in Glossip’s trial was lost or destroyed.

They say that investigation raises enough questions about Glossip’s guilt to justify a new hearing.

Glossip is scheduled to be executed next month.

