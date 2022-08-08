Expert Connections
OSBI arrests man on child pornography charges

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Agents with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations arrested a man accused of having child pornography.

OSBI officials say their Internet Crimes Task Force were given multiple cyber tips about Roy Gutierrez.

They say he uploaded suspected child pornography on several occasions, and a search of his electronic devices uncovered multiple inappropriate photos and videos.

Gutierrez was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

