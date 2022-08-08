Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Telemundo Texoma 8/8/22

Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents across the area!
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the affected portion of the plant has been evacuated while the Wichita Falls Fire...
Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital
It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters.
One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night
Firefighters were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m.
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Clouds build in tomorrow afternoon ahead of cold front on Monday
Oklahoma University Assistant Football Coach Cale Gundy announced he would step down Sunday,...
Longtime OU Coach Cale Gundy steps down

Latest News

Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 8/8/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 08/05/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 08/05/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma Weather for today!
Telemundo Texoma 08/04/22