7News First Alert Weather: Another day of rain with scattered showers and storms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Showers and storms, along with a few lightning-producing thunderstorms, have been moving north-to-south across Texoma overnight into this morning. Rain will slowly fall apart as we near the noontime hours to become more isolated with some showers as we enter the afternoon. Partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies today which will allow for some sunshine to peek through at intervals. This sunshine will produce daytime heating, and combined with the moisture in place, will lead to scattered showers and storms to fire up again across Texoma by the mid afternoon. This coverage of showers and storms will continue into the evening and nighttime hours. Strong-to-severe storms will be possible today, though will be isolated at most. Main concerns will be minor flooding with heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and cloud-to-ground lightning. Temperatures will top out in the mid/upper 90s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Tonight we will continue to see isolated-to-scattered showers and storms lasting through the early morning hours tomorrow. Lows will be in the mid 70s with winds shifting from south to north at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday won’t be much different than today other than winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy skies will allow for the sun to shine through, warming the surface to again allow for showers and storms to fire up in the afternoon. Again, just like today, coverage will be scattered so not everyone will see rain. Wednesday looks to be the last day we will see meaningful rainfall, with precipitation totals between now the the end of the day tomorrow between a trace amount and half an inch. Of course, this doesn’t take into account those that see more from heavier downpours.

From Thursday and through the weekend the high pressure ridge out west will build back in across the central and southern plains, drying us out for the end of the week. Mostly sunny skies will return as temperatures will get back up into the triple digits by Saturday.

