Cameron University offers scholarships to LPS teachers and staff

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University announced a new partnership with the Lawton Public School Foundation, offering college scholarships to Lawton Public School’s employees.

All LPS employees are eligible to apply for those scholarships, including support staff, emergency certified teachers looking to earn their final credits for standard certification, or teachers looking to pursue a master’s degree.

Scholarships range between $500 and $1500, depending on the number of class hours and classification.

Applicants must be admitted and enrolled for the Fall 2022 semester, and must apply for the scholarship no later than August 22nd.

For more information, or to apply for the scholarship, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.