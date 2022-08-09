Expert Connections
City of Duncan hosts quarterly cemetery clean-up

The City of Duncan performed their quarterly cemetery clean-ups Tuesday.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan performed their quarterly cemetery clean-ups Tuesday.

Every quarter city staff works to tidy up the cemeteries within the town, removing any trash, items that don’t belong, and items that may have deteriorated.

The Public Information Officer for the City of Duncan, L.D. Jones, said they always want the cemeteries to be clean and tidy for people who are visiting their loved ones.

“We’re looking for any sort of items that don’t belong. They do, however, never touch what is placed on the monuments themselves. I think that it’s very important our community has an attractive, restful cemetery so that when the time comes for their loved ones, they are assured that they have a cemetery that is neat, tidy, and is always welcoming for them to come and visit,” said Jones

Quarterly clean ups are held on the second Tuesday of the month, but only during February, May, August, and November.

