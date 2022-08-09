First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Again Tomorrow | 8/9PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Storm chances will continue through the evening with some storms producing small hail up to the size of quarters and damaging wind gusts from 60 to 80mph. Minor flooding not out of the question given slow moving storms and heavy rainfall. Precipitation will come to an end later this evening as these showers/storms are being fueled by daytime heating. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will fall into the mid 70s for most locations.

Partly cloudy skies tomorrow with showers and storm chances all day long. Similar to the past couple of days, not everyone will see rain. Highs will fall into the mid to upper 90s with northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Coverage for precipitation looks to be about 30 percent of the viewing area.

By Thursday, the strong ridge of high pressure out west will shift east, pushing most of the rain chances out and allowing for hot temperatures through the weekend. Thursday, August 11th is the first day of school for many across southwest Oklahoma. Temperatures during the morning are looking to start in the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly clear skies. By the afternoon expect high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Northeast to east winds at 10 to 15mph. By 3PM, when many kids are returning home, skies are looking to stay mostly sunny but dry.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 90s for most locations. East winds at 10 to 15mph. As the weekend rolls around, both Saturday and Sunday will see highs above 100 degrees for all locations. We’ll see generally sunny conditions both day with a few passing clouds during the afternoon.

The heat continues into the work week with temperatures by Monday afternoon soaring near 105° with sun and clouds. Light south winds won’t give us much relief from the heat unfortunately. Tuesday is trending to be a copy and past of Monday.

