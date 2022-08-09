Free School Meal Program Ends

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals.

The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students was a COVID-19 protocol which Congress decided not to renew.

The Executive Director of the State Department of Education’s Child Nutrition programs, Jennifer Weber, said without that funding, the state will return to the pre-pandemic program that requires parents to apply for free or reduced meals.

“USDA had continued to extend those. They had decided for this school year that it’s time to transition back to normal. Those free meals are available through nationwide waver this year,” said Weber.

Lawton Food Bank Executive Director, Mac Lechel, said they are already preparing for an influx of new families in response to the program’s end and are requesting extra donations to help meet the community’s needs.

“Anytime a program that offers families assistance ends we definitely see an impact here at the food bank. It doesn’t matter how big or small the program is we do see an impact here,” Lechel said.

The Director of Child Nutrition at Lawton Public Schools, Daniel Ghrayyeb, said LPS is dedicated to keeping students fed, despite losing the extra funding, and will start offering free breakfast to every student.

“Our number one goal is to make sure they’re fed while they’re at school and then the second part of that is we will get them the forms or get them to the right people that work in our district that can help,” said Ghrayyeb.

Filling out the form can not only help people feed their own children, but also other students in their kid’s school district. Nearly half of Lawton Public School students qualify for free or reduced food, and if the state decides that more than fifty percent of the district’s student qualify then all Lawton Public Schools could return to a free meal program for everyone.

“If they haven’t applied in the past because they think their income is too high, that scale does change and it could be beneficial for you to take a look at that and apply for the benefits. Because you very well could be eligible for free or reduced meals this year by completing an application,” Weber said.

Filling out the form can also qualify families for other benefits like free internet. It’s only three pages long and parents can find it on their child’s parent portal or at their school. Once it’s turned in, the state will mail a letter letting them know if their kids qualify for free or reduced meals.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.