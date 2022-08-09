I-44 Hit and Run victim identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County officials have released the names of both the victim and suspect involved in a hit and run on I-44 in July.
According to the affidavit, on July 9, Javier Gerardo Quinones was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-44, near mile marker 32, when he struck Madison Auld,17, with his vehicle, killing her.
Quinones failed to stop and render aid to the victim or report the accident to law enforcement.
He now faces a felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatality accident.
If convicted, Quinones faces a fine of up to $10,000, up to 10 years in prison, or both.
