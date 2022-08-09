Expert Connections
I-44 Hit and Run victim identified

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County officials have released the names of both the victim and suspect involved in a hit and run on I-44 in July.

According to the affidavit, on July 9, Javier Gerardo Quinones was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-44, near mile marker 32, when he struck Madison Auld,17, with his vehicle, killing her.

Read: UPDATE: LPD searching for Dodge truck, after teen killed on I-44

Quinones failed to stop and render aid to the victim or report the accident to law enforcement.

He now faces a felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

If convicted, Quinones faces a fine of up to $10,000, up to 10 years in prison, or both.

For more details on the suspects capture, click the link below.

Read: Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border

