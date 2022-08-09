Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

‘I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment’: Police capture turkey breaking and entering

A turkey that broke into a Wisconsin apartment tried to evade capture by police.
By Drew Sutherland and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - A wild turkey broke through a second-story window at a Wisconsin apartment Friday, causing the police to come to rescue the bird and re-release it.

Doris Madden lives at City Walk Apartments in Wausau. She told WSAW she was suspicious Friday when she noticed the broken window.

“We had no idea what had caused it or if anybody was even home,” Madden said.

She called the apartment manager, who got maintenance to investigate.

“When he opened the door, there’s the turkey. And he thought, ‘I’m not going to try to catch that thing.’ So, he called the police station for animal control,” Madden said.

Wausau Police Department Patrol Captain Todd Baeten said they have just one humane officer, so most of the time, even for animal calls, patrol officers are first on the scene.

“They just have to try to do the best they can with the information that they have and the equipment available to them,” he said.

Baeten says he’s proud of how the officers handled the situation, showing how adaptable the department is. Police said they also did their best to keep the bird from any harm by using long gloves and a fishing net to capture the wild bird.

“It really underscores the unpredictable nature of the job that our officers are asked to do at any given time,” Baeten said.

Madden said it has the whole building ‘talking turkey’ after the incident.

“I think it’s kind of funny. I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment,” Madden said.

Police sais they released the turkey unharmed outside after the capture.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkey Pox continues to spread across the nation with now 7,510 confirmed cases, leaving the...
MonkeyPox outbreak prevention
Oklahoma University Assistant Football Coach Cale Gundy announced he would step down Sunday,...
Longtime OU Coach Cale Gundy steps down
Firefighters were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m.
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
Agents with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations arrested a man accused of having child...
OSBI arrests man on child pornography charges
Officials say the affected portion of the plant has been evacuated while the Wichita Falls Fire...
Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital

Latest News

Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 8/9/22
Partly cloudy skies tomorrow with showers and storm chances all day long
First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Again Tomorrow | 8/9PM
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 08/09/22
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea