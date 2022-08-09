Interview: Bink Mooney Previews Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club’s Upcoming Memorabilia Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club is holding their Stamp, Coin, Collectibles, and Sports Memorabilia Show next month.

7News spoke with Bink Mooney, the Event Coordinator for the Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club, about the upcoming event and what residents in attendance can expect.

Mooney has secured six vendors from six states and a local vendor with vintage Star Wars items for the event. However, they are currently seeking more vendors with collectibles and antiques.

Mooney said he’ll be extending the registration for vendors until next week in hopes of acquiring one or two more. He also noted that a stamp club event of this level has been a long time coming for Lawton.

People from all over the country have contacted about attending this year’s show. For next year, Mooney is looking to upgrade to a bigger venue.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 9 &10 at the Hilton Garden Inn near 2 Street. For further questions, you can contact Bink Mooney at (304) 651-4896 or at lawtonfortsillstampclub@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.