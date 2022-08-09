Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Interview: Bink Mooney Previews Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club’s Upcoming Memorabilia Show

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club is holding their Stamp, Coin, Collectibles, and Sports Memorabilia Show next month.

7News spoke with Bink Mooney, the Event Coordinator for the Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club, about the upcoming event and what residents in attendance can expect.

Mooney has secured six vendors from six states and a local vendor with vintage Star Wars items for the event. However, they are currently seeking more vendors with collectibles and antiques.

Mooney said he’ll be extending the registration for vendors until next week in hopes of acquiring one or two more. He also noted that a stamp club event of this level has been a long time coming for Lawton.

People from all over the country have contacted about attending this year’s show. For next year, Mooney is looking to upgrade to a bigger venue.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 9 &10 at the Hilton Garden Inn near 2 Street. For further questions, you can contact Bink Mooney at (304) 651-4896 or at lawtonfortsillstampclub@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkey Pox continues to spread across the nation with now 7,510 confirmed cases, leaving the...
MonkeyPox outbreak prevention
Oklahoma University Assistant Football Coach Cale Gundy announced he would step down Sunday,...
Longtime OU Coach Cale Gundy steps down
Firefighters were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m.
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
Agents with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations arrested a man accused of having child...
OSBI arrests man on child pornography charges
Officials say the affected portion of the plant has been evacuated while the Wichita Falls Fire...
Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital

Latest News

Partly cloudy skies tomorrow with showers and storm chances all day long
First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Again Tomorrow | 8/9PM
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 08/09/22
The City of Duncan performed their quarterly cemetery clean-ups Tuesday.
City of Duncan hosts quarterly cemetery clean-up
Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the...
Parks Jones Realty Report 8/9/22