Interview: Police Chief Smith talks about the Lawton Police Academy and Back to School safety

The Lawton Police Academy kicked off Monday at the Votech center, and for the next 21 weeks, cadets will be working to get their CLEET certification.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Academy kicked off Monday at the Votech center, and for the next 21 weeks, cadets will be working to get their CLEET certification.

Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith spoke with 7News more about the academy, which brings trainees from outside Lawton, and a few back to school safety reminders.

