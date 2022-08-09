Expert Connections
Lawton City Council gives green light on I-44 pedestrian bridge

Lawton City Council has chosen to move forward with plans to build a pedestrian bridge in East side Lawton.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council has chosen to move forward with plans to build a pedestrian bridge in east Lawton.

Council gave the green light Tuesday for the bridge to be constructed at East Gore Boulevard and I-44, which has long been considered a dangerous area, due an increased number of pedestrian deaths and injuries over the years.

The two-million dollar project was first authorized in 2017, and the design process in now completed.

All that remains is right of way acquisition and coordination with utility companies.

The council also agreed to rename the drive leading up to the East Side Park in honor of former councilman, Keith Jackson, who the Lawton Mayor said played an active role in the park’s creation.

That road will now be known as the “Keith Jackson Parkway.”

In a statement, Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said, in part:

“Keith Jackson has poured his heart and soul into the City of Lawton, and even though it seems small, it’s a great opportunity for our community to recognize his efforts, commitment, and love for this City.”

