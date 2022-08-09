Lawton Rangers Rodeo kicks off Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Rangers 84th Annual PRCA Rodeo begins Wednesday, featuring barrel racing, steer wrestling, bull riding, and more.

The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m., with special themes for each night.

Head out with the whole family on Wednesday night, for the first night of the rodeo, at only $5 a carload.

On Thursday, show up sporting pink, as the rodeo salutes Breast Cancer Awareness, with $5 tickets at the gate.

Then on Friday, the Lawton Rangers host their military night, encouraging all attendees to wear red, white, and blue in honor of our soldiers.

Tickets on Friday are $15 at the gate and $20 at the gate on Saturday, but can also be purchased online for only $12.

Children 6 and under get in for free, and tickets for kids 7 to 12 are $6.

Organizers will also hold a concert on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Night following the rodeo, and tickets can be purchased at the gate for $5.

