Man stabbed, killed after he stole a pickup truck, police say

The victim called police and said he was following the pickup truck and chased it down until it crashed.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Tulsa said a man was stabbed and killed after he stole a pickup truck.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, a spree of carjackings began on Saturday morning when a man said he went inside a donut shop and left his truck running when two men stole the truck.

Police later identified the two men as 32-year-old David Getsinger and 44-year-old Dustin LeLeux.

A few hours later, around 11 a.m., officers were flagged down for another carjacking. A man said he was working on a construction site when Getsinger and Leleux assaulted him and stole his truck.

Shortly after the second carjacking, police got a call about a third. The victim called police and said he was following the pickup truck and chased it down until it crashed.

The victim said he approached the truck and Getsinger pulled a knife on him. The man said he was able to wrestle the knife away and ended up stabbing Getsinger, who later died from his injuries.

Police arrested Dustin LeLeux, 44, on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery by force or fear after former conviction of a felony, and larceny of an automobile.(Tulsa Police Department)

Police arrested LeLeux on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery by force or fear after former conviction of a felony, and larceny of an automobile.

According to jail records, LeLeux is being held on a $604,000 bond and is expected in court on Friday.

Tulsa police said the man who stabbed Getsinger was not arrested.

Police are still investigating.

