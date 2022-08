LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday with the Mayor is changing to a new time every month.

Now, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker will be in-studio every 2nd Monday of the month, just in time to talk about the city council’s scheduled meetings, on Tuesday.

It’s all in an effort to keep the public informed about important topics that may impact YOU.

