Parks Jones Realty Report 8/9/22

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the current housing market here in Lawton.

We’re doing that by providing you with weekly updates on the market, every Tuesday.

This week’s statistics show little change from last week, with the number of active properties on the Lawton Board of Realtors sitting at 296.

The average asking price for a home is $170,288 dollars, and the average sold price is right under $169,000

Officials with Parks Jones Realtors said, a this time, 99.19% of sellers receive their asking price.

And, on average, homes sit on the market for around 27 days before being sold, but Parks Jones Realtors said at least half of those properties are sold in 9 days or less!

In the last 12 months, 2,146 properties have been sold and completed closing.

