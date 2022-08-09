Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Rainwater is unsafe to drink everywhere, researchers say

Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.
Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers say rainwater across the globe should be considered unsafe to drink because of the presence of what are known as “forever chemicals.”

The study is based on United States environmental protection standards for levels of the thousands of chemicals that do not break down and are continuously cycled through the environment.

The study by Stockholm University and ETH Zurich University concludes there is likely no part of the world unaffected by the contamination, saying the chemicals have been found in Antarctica and the Tibetan Plateau.

Research shows the chemicals, known as PFAS, may be associated with a number of health risks, including cancer.

The lead researcher said in the industrial world, people do not often drink rainwater, but many people around the world do and expect it to be safe, and it supplies many drinking water sources.

The study was published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkey Pox continues to spread across the nation with now 7,510 confirmed cases, leaving the...
MonkeyPox outbreak prevention
Oklahoma University Assistant Football Coach Cale Gundy announced he would step down Sunday,...
Longtime OU Coach Cale Gundy steps down
Firefighters were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m.
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
Agents with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations arrested a man accused of having child...
OSBI arrests man on child pornography charges
Officials say the affected portion of the plant has been evacuated while the Wichita Falls Fire...
Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital

Latest News

President Joe Biden urged other allies to quickly ratify Sweden and Finland into NATO. (POOL)
Biden formalizes US support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO
President Joe Biden urged other allies to quickly ratify Sweden and Finland into NATO. (POOL)
Biden urges other NATO allies to ratify Sweden, Finland quickly
FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea