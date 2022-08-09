Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Southwestern Medical Center to host hiring event

Southwestern Medical Center is set to host a hiring event Thursday, as they search for new...
Southwestern Medical Center is set to host a hiring event Thursday, as they search for new staff members.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center is set to host a hiring event Thursday, as they search for new staff members.

The facility will hosting the all-day event, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Southwestern Medical.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet other future team members, tour the facility, and interview on site.

They have a variety of openings for clinical and non-clinical backgrounds ranging from RNs, Case Managers, Occupational Therapists, Engineering Supervisors, and much more.

For more information, contact Jill Wright at (580) 531-4979.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkey Pox continues to spread across the nation with now 7,510 confirmed cases, leaving the...
MonkeyPox outbreak prevention
Oklahoma University Assistant Football Coach Cale Gundy announced he would step down Sunday,...
Longtime OU Coach Cale Gundy steps down
Firefighters were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m.
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
Agents with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations arrested a man accused of having child...
OSBI arrests man on child pornography charges
Officials say the affected portion of the plant has been evacuated while the Wichita Falls Fire...
Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital

Latest News

If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you...
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge lifts Emergency Heat restrictions
Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
I-44 Hit and Run victim identified
The Lawton Rangers 84th Annual PRCA Rodeo begins Wednesday, featuring barrel racing, steer...
Lawton Rangers Rodeo kicks off Wednesday
Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students....
Free School Meal Program Ends