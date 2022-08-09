Southwestern Medical Center to host hiring event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center is set to host a hiring event Thursday, as they search for new staff members.

The facility will hosting the all-day event, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Southwestern Medical.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet other future team members, tour the facility, and interview on site.

They have a variety of openings for clinical and non-clinical backgrounds ranging from RNs, Case Managers, Occupational Therapists, Engineering Supervisors, and much more.

For more information, contact Jill Wright at (580) 531-4979.

