Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge lifts Emergency Heat restrictions

If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you might have passed by the popular Dead Tree.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge lifted Emergency Heat restrictions Tuesday, allowing visitors to return to normal activities during regular hours of operation.

Officials want to thank visitors to the refuge for their understanding and support during the hiking hour restriction and apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused.

They believe the restrictions were a success and helped to keep visitors and first responders safe during the recent wave of high temperatures.

Officials do want to remind visitors to the refuge to continue to use caution when visiting during hot temperature, and make sure to drink plenty of water, wear loose and light-colored clothing, and limit the amount of time spent outdoors.

