7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms with clearing skies this evening

LAWTON, Okla.

Good morning! A few showers and storms are on radar across Texoma this morning. We will continue to see isolated rain chances throughout the morning, decreasing in coverage by noontime. Daytime heating will allow for some showers and storms to pop up later this afternoon, mainly in western and southern counties. Not everyone will see rain today, but those that do could see a couple strong storms producing minor flooding, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds. Just before sunset tonight, rain showers and storms will begin falling apart, with most fully diminishing once the sun goes down. This evening will see mostly sunny and clear skies as a majority of us will remain dry heading into the night. Daytime highs today will be in the mid/upper 90s, with a couple locations possibly reaching the triple digits. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph and overnight lows in the low/mid 70s. A lingering shower or two is possible, but all rain should be gone by the early morning hours.

Thursday we will snap back to reality with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. No rain is expect from hear on out through the end of the week. Temperatures should get back up to the 100s as early as Saturday for most, with a warm up back to the 105° mark by the start of the next workweek. This will be due to the re-emergence of the high pressure ridge across the central and southern US, though it is expected to retreat back west with a strengthening trough out east this time next week. This means we could possible see our next shot of rain around the middle of next week, though we are still far enough out that we can’t say any specifics yet.

