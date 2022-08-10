Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Authors needed for Books and Brew Author Festival

The Lawton Farmer’s Market, the Lawton Public Library and the Arts and Humanities Division are...
The Lawton Farmer’s Market, the Lawton Public Library and the Arts and Humanities Division are currently searching for a few local authors to be showcased in a new event, the Books & Brew Author Festival.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Farmer’s Market, the Lawton Public Library and the Arts and Humanities Division are currently searching for a few local authors to be showcased in a new event, the Books & Brew Author Festival.

The event takes place at the Lawton Farmer’s Market on Sunday, October 23, and will feature works from local authors across the area.

However, right now, organizers are searching for local authors to participate in the event, giving them a chance to promote and sell copies of their work.

Interested authors can send an email to the Lawton Farmer’s Market, or pickup an application at the main library on 4th Street.

All applications are due by Tuesday, September 20, and all author’s books must be currently in print, with copies available for sale at the festival.

All authors will be selected by a committee following the deadline and then notified if accepted.

For more information, click here, or call the Lawton Public Library at (580) 581-3450.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
I-44 Hit and Run victim identified
Lawton Police are currently investigating a shooting in which someone was hit early Wednesday...
One person hit following shooting in Central Lawton
FAMILY OF TONYA BRAND REFLECT ON HER LIFE
Family of Tonya Brand reflects on her life
Monkey Pox continues to spread across the nation with now 7,510 confirmed cases, leaving the...
MonkeyPox outbreak prevention
Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students....
Free School Meal Program Ends

Latest News

Residents will soon have another option for internet service in Duncan, after Dobson Fiber...
Dobson Fiber nears completion of Duncan internet expansion
The Leslie Powell Gallery is preparing to show off art pieces from two Oklahoma natives,...
Leslie Powell Gallery to feature two Oklahoma natives
Lawton City Council has chosen to move forward with plans to build a pedestrian bridge in east...
Lawton City Council gives green light on I-44 pedestrian bridge
7News spoke with Bink Mooney, the Event Coordinator for the Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club,...
Interview: Bink Mooney Previews Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club’s Upcoming Memorabilia Show