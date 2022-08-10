Authors needed for Books and Brew Author Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Farmer’s Market, the Lawton Public Library and the Arts and Humanities Division are currently searching for a few local authors to be showcased in a new event, the Books & Brew Author Festival.

The event takes place at the Lawton Farmer’s Market on Sunday, October 23, and will feature works from local authors across the area.

However, right now, organizers are searching for local authors to participate in the event, giving them a chance to promote and sell copies of their work.

Interested authors can send an email to the Lawton Farmer’s Market, or pickup an application at the main library on 4th Street.

All applications are due by Tuesday, September 20, and all author’s books must be currently in print, with copies available for sale at the festival.

All authors will be selected by a committee following the deadline and then notified if accepted.

For more information, click here, or call the Lawton Public Library at (580) 581-3450.

