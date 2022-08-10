Expert Connections
Dobson Fiber nears completion of Duncan internet expansion

Residents will soon have another option for internet service in Duncan, after Dobson Fiber...
Residents will soon have another option for internet service in Duncan, after Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday they are nearing completion on their fiber internet expansion.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents will soon have another option for internet service in Duncan, after Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday they are nearing completion on their fiber internet expansion.

According to Francisco Maella, the Dobson Fiber CEO, the expansion began in Duncan in October 2021, offering residential customers speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second and 100 gigabits per second for business customers.

Maella said they are excited to continue being part of the Duncan community, and are currently working to send out notifications to residents who are now eligible for the new fiber service.

For more information, or to see if an address qualifies for new service, click here.

