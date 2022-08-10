Family of Tonya Brand reflects on her life

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends and family of Tonya Brand are reflecting on her life.

Brand was a City of Altus employee who died after being critically injured while working at the city landfill last week.

An investigation is underway into the accident at the Altus City Landfill, on August 2nd, which resulted in the death of 50 year old Tonya Brand.

Tonya’s sister Rachel Mills was too upset to appear on camera, but she said the entire family is in shock and devastated.

“She was selfless, she was kind, she never said no to anyone in need, any free moment she had whether it be an animal shelter, or the red cross, you name it she donated,” said Mills.

Brand was seriously injured while operating a 2006 Caterpillar Road Scraper. She was flown to Oklahoma City where she later died from her injuries.

Altus City Manager, Gary Jones said they are doing everything they can to find out what exactly happened that day.

“We have been working with law enforcement to do their investigation, different agencies, and also the department of labor to go in to see if we can find out exactly what happened,” said Jones.

He said Tonya’s death has affected a lot of people.

“We understand the family would be upset, these employees at City of Altus are upset. Our hearts and our prayers go out the family,” he said.

Tanya spent the last 5 years as the disaster action team leader for the Red Cross in Altus along with her son.

Disaster program specialist, Kim O’Brien said Tanya had a big heart and was absolutely dedicated to the mission of the American Red cross.

“She wanted no recognition, she just gave so unselfishly of herself to anyone at anytime no matter the time of day or night. She’d pick up the phone and say what can I do,” said O’Brien.

She said that Tonya leaves an irreplaceable void in the many hearts that she helped.

A fundraiser in memory of Tonya Brand will be held on August 19th at 6:30 p.m. at the Altus Community Center with a live auction, multiple bands, and a silent auction.

