First Alert Forecast: Clearing tonight, hot for Thursday

Highs in the upper 90s with more sunshine tomorrow.
By Collin Mertz and Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today marks our last opportunity for scattered, pop-up showers for about 20 percent of our area. Highs temperatures today reached the 90s for all locations. With the Lawton Rangers Rodeo expected to kick off tonight at 7:30, temperatures will remain in the mid 90s with light northeast winds. By 10PM, when most are leaving, look for temperatures in the mid 80s.

Skies will clear overnight and Thursday will start off with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with dry conditions. Tomorrow marks the first day of school for many in southwest Oklahoma, and by the time the kids leave in the morning the humidity will already be creeping in. By the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph and dew points in the 60s (so expect muggy conditions).

A high pressure dome will work it’s way over the central southern US, keeping us hot, dry, and stagnant for the next several days. This means that Texoma will experience day-time highs in the high 90s with dry and clear conditions as we wrap up the work-week with humidity raising the apparent temperatures by several degrees.

A progressive warm-up into the weekend will see triple-digits, reaching highs of 98 and 101 Saturday and Sunday. Moving into the next week, temps jump up yet again working up to 105 degrees by Tuesday. But fear not! With the possibility of a minor cold front pushing its way south in the latter half of next week, those muggy Dog Days of summer might get some relief, even if it is just a few degrees difference!

Have a good Thursday! -First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz & LW

