“Fresh Start Lawton” offers help to homeless young people

The Lawton community has banded together to help young people who don’t have a home to call their own. ‘Fresh Start Lawton’ was held Wednesday at Family.....
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton community has banded together to help young people who don’t have a home to call their own. ‘Fresh Start Lawton’ was held Wednesday at Family Promise, offering free resources to young people ages 14 to 24, who might be experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Sarah Svec, Executive Director at Family Promise, said any help or resources given out will be kept completely confidential.

Those resources included haircuts, food, first aid or bus passes.

“We decided to put this together because LPS does a really good job of keeping track of kids that are homeless or facing homelessness that are already enrolled in school. But we wanted to offer as many services as we could to kids that may be avoiding going to school. We want them to know that they have a safe space here and be able to have adults who can help them get to where they need to be,” said Svec.

Officials said they’re currently working towards renovating their building to include a bathroom, so they can offer showers to those who need them.

