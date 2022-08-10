Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton

FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, Sept. 30, 2019. An Iranian operative is charged in plot to murder Bolton, a Trump administration national security adviser.(Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security John Bolton, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Shahram Poursafi, identified by U.S. officials as a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is currently wanted by the FBI on charges related to the murder-for-hire plot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
I-44 Hit and Run victim identified
Monkey Pox continues to spread across the nation with now 7,510 confirmed cases, leaving the...
MonkeyPox outbreak prevention
FAMILY OF TONYA BRAND REFLECT ON HER LIFE
Family of Tonya Brand reflects on her life
Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students....
Free School Meal Program Ends
Lawton Police are currently investigating a shooting in which someone was hit early Wednesday...
One person hit following shooting in Central Lawton

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour's the Fort Worth...
Veterans ‘burn pits’ bill marks a personal victory for Biden
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.
‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts