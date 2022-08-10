Expert Connections
Leslie Powell Gallery to feature two Oklahoma natives

The Leslie Powell Gallery is preparing to show off art pieces from two Oklahoma natives, starting in September.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Gallery is preparing to show off art pieces from two Oklahoma natives, starting in September.

The gallery will feature work from Krystal Solis, a Cameron University student from Duncan, and John D. Rule of Mino, Oklahoma.

The first exhibit is “Fashioning the West,” a series of sculptures and leather work created by Rule.

The second, “A Collection of the Past and Present,” created by Solis, shows Solis’ artistic development and explores her cultural background through woodwork, acrylic, glass, and charcoal.

Both exhibits open on September 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and are free and open to the public.

They can also be viewed during regular gallery hours, from September 13 through late October.

