One person hit following shooting in Central Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are currently investigating a shooting in which someone was hit early Wednesday morning.

We spoke with LPD and they told us officers were called to a shots fired call around 1:15 in the area of 2nd and Ferris. When they arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot with non-life threatening injuries.

When KSWO showed up to the scene officers were investigating around the area of 3rd and Dearborn. They tell us that no one has been arrested at this time as the incident is still under investigation.

