Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

One person hit following shooting in East Lawton

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are currently investigating a shooting in which someone was hit early Wednesday morning.

We spoke with LPD and they told us officers were called to a shots fired call around 1:15 in the area of 2nd and Ferris. When they arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot with non-life threatening injuries.

When KSWO showed up to the scene officers were investigating around the area of 3rd and Dearborn. They tell us that no one has been arrested at this time as the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
I-44 Hit and Run victim identified
Monkey Pox continues to spread across the nation with now 7,510 confirmed cases, leaving the...
MonkeyPox outbreak prevention
Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students....
Free School Meal Program Ends
FAMILY OF TONYA BRAND REFLECT ON HER LIFE
Family of Tonya Brand reflects on her life
Agents with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations arrested a man accused of having child...
OSBI arrests man on child pornography charges

Latest News

Lawton Police are currently investigating a shooting in which someone was hit early Wednesday...
One person hit following shooting in East Lawton
FAMILY OF TONYA BRAND REFLECT ON HER LIFE
Family of Tonya Brand reflects on her life
FAMILY OF TONYA BRAND REFLECT ON HER LIFE
Tonya brand
The Leslie Powell Gallery is preparing to show off art pieces from two Oklahoma natives,...
Leslie Powell Gallery to feature two Oklahoma natives