OSBI offers reward for information on Comanche County cold case

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is prepared to offer a $5,000 reward for information regarding a Comanche County cold case.

OSBI agents are currently searching for information on the murder of Ci’Luna Teira Bell-Deloney, 21, who was found dead in the middle of NW Paint Road in Cache.

Bell-Deloney was found on January 16, with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was last seen earlier that day at the Walmart of Sheridan Road in Lawton, a little before 6 a.m.

According to the OSBI, Bell-Deloney’s whereabouts were unknown between the time she left Walmart with friends and 11 a.m., when her body was discovered.

The case was investigated by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Officer until December 2021 when they requested OSBI assistance.

If you have an information about Bell-Deloney’s murder or her whereabouts on January 16, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.gov.

All tips remain anonymous.

