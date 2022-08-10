Southwestern Medical Center hosts job fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are look for a job Southwestern Medical Center is looking for you!

The medical center hosted a job fair Wednesday, giving attendees the opportunity to meet future team members, tour the facility, and interview on site.

Jill Wright, a recruiter for Southwestern Medical Center, said they have a variety of openings for clinical and non-clinical backgrounds ranging from RNs, Case Managers, Occupational Therapists, and much more.

“It is a great family position and team here. There’s great benefits from health, 401Ks, to reimbursements for schooling,” said Wright.

Wright also said turn out has been greater than expected, and they look forward to meeting all applicants.

The Southwestern Medical Center job fair ends at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

