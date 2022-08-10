Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Gate Closure and Weekend Events

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Along with hosting some exciting weekend events, Fort Sill is scheduled to begin heavy construction that could impact your day-to-day travel routine.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Fort Sill Community Relations Liaison, about the upcoming gate closure and exciting weekend events such as a Glow in the Dark Golf Scramble, All Army Invitational Softball Tournament, and their Yappy Hour.

Starting Monday, August 15, Bentley Gate, located on Sheridan Road, will be closed until further notice for upgrades. They are adjusting the hours of other gates to accommodate for the inconvenience. You can check the pinned posts on the official Fort Sill Facebook and Twitter accounts for all the details.

The Visitor Center hours will be unchanged and remain open.

Their Glow in the Dark Golf Scramble will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at the Fort Sill Golf Course! The cost is $50 per person and includes dinner. Teams must be registered by August 11, so be sure to get on that today! You can register by calling the Pro Shop (580) 442-5441.

The All Army Invitational Softball Tournament will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, at the MG Dinges Sports Complex on Fort Sill.

And we can’t forget about Yappy Hour, which will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, at the Patriot Club Beer Garden.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

