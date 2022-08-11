7News First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, hot, and dry to end off the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Well our trilogy of rain is over as the last of the showers and storms dissipated last night, leaving us with mostly clear skies to start off today. Skies will only get clearer today as a surge of dry air is moving in from the north across Texoma behind the surface front that brought us rain the past three days. For those kids heading to their first day of the new school year today, it will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s this afternoon, so expect it to be hot when heading home. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

This evening for the Lawton Rangers Rodeo, skies will be cloudless with 90s and 80s as we near sunset and through into the nighttime hours. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph overnight as lows tomorrow morning will be in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Friday and this weekend will be hot, sunny, and dry as the high pressure ridge builds back in across the central US. This will influence temperatures to get back into the triple digits for most of Texoma heading into early next week. The shifting of winds out of the south/southeast will also aid in rising temperatures, as we could get close to, and even reach, the 105° again by Monday and Tuesday.

A strengthening trough out east will push the ridge back to the western US, signaling a change in the weather pattern by the middle-to-late of next week. A cold front is expected to swoop down into the southern plains, bringing relief with cooler temperatures and returning rain chances. Of course this is still over a week out, about 7-12 days, so there is a lot of uncertainty, but early indications from long range models are showing multiple days in row of scattered showers and thunderstorms and high temps cooling down into the 90s and possibly even the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.