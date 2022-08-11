Altus Public Schools Rave App keeps kids safe on campus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students with Altus Public Schools headed back to class Thursday, with one lingering concern on the minds of school officials after last year, kid’s safety.

Last month we spoke with the Superintendent of Altus Public Schools, Roe Worbes, and he told us they have a great relationship with their public safety partners.

Worbes said the district uses the RAVE Button app, which helps alert local police of an issue on the campus.

“I want the community to know that Altus Public Schools is working very closely with all of the agencies in Altus. They want what’s best for our kids as well and our complete focus is keeping our students as safe as we possibly can,” said Worbes.

Thanks to MAPS-2 money the district already has state of the art cameras, keyless entries for their doors and privacy fences all over their playgrounds.

