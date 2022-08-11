Altus teachers participate in active shooter training

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Teachers in Altus were given a lesson on how to keep their students safe during an active shooter situation.

The Jackson County Under-Sheriff put on a brief scenario for teachers about active shooters and other types of emergencies.

The demonstration and program also featured a discussion on the possible responses and actions they can take during such crises.

School officials say they are dedicated to keeping students, staff and faculty safe, adding that today’s program better prepared them for the coming school year.

