Bike in the Park with Lawton Public Library this Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library’s monthly Bike in the Park event is this Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the free fun from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Elmer Thomas Park, with the ride beginning next to the armory.

In addition to the bike ride, there will also be a scavenger hunt you can complete to be entered in a drawing for a small prize.

Information on the scavenger hunt can be picked up at the library table on site.

Bikes and Helmets will be available on site.

