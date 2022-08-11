Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Bike in the Park with Lawton Public Library this Saturday

The Lawton Public Library’s monthly Bike in the Park event is this Saturday.
The Lawton Public Library’s monthly Bike in the Park event is this Saturday.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library’s monthly Bike in the Park event is this Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the free fun from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Elmer Thomas Park, with the ride beginning next to the armory.

In addition to the bike ride, there will also be a scavenger hunt you can complete to be entered in a drawing for a small prize.

Information on the scavenger hunt can be picked up at the library table on site.

Bikes and Helmets will be available on site.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are currently investigating a shooting in which someone was hit early Wednesday...
One person hit following shooting in Central Lawton
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is prepared to offer a $5,000 reward for information...
OSBI offers reward for information on Comanche County cold case
Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
I-44 Hit and Run victim identified
FAMILY OF TONYA BRAND REFLECT ON HER LIFE
Family of Tonya Brand reflects on her life
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol

Latest News

7News joined MacArthur Student Council President Jaylyn Heckert at Senior Sunrise this morning...
Live Interview: MacArthur Student Council leader talks about the future
7News joined MacArthur Student Council President Jaylyn Heckert at Senior Sunrise this morning...
MacArthur First Day of School STUCO Interview
Students with Altus Public Schools headed back to class Thursday, with one lingering concern on...
Altus Public Schools Rave App keeps kids safe on campus
Students with Altus Public Schools headed back to class Thursday, with one lingering concern on...
Altus Public Schools Rave App keeps kids safe on campus